The EVP, CFO & Treas of Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, CFO & Treas of Boyd Gaming (BYD – Research Report), Josh Hirsberg, sold shares of BYD for $2.4M.

In addition to Josh Hirsberg, 7 other BYD executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Josh Hirsberg’s last BYD Sell transaction on March 10, 2021, the stock climbed by 1.5%.

The company has a one-year high of $66.62 and a one-year low of $6.44. BYD’s market cap is $6.97 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -54.10. Currently, Boyd Gaming has an average volume of 29.93K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $62.60, reflecting a -1.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Boyd Gaming has been negative according to 58 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Josh Hirsberg's trades have generated a -2.6% average return based on past transactions.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas; and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinons that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area. The Downtown Las Vegas segment comprises of the following casinos: California Hotel and Casino, Fremont Hotel and Casino, and Main Street Station Casino, Brewery and Hotel. The Midwest &and South segment operates land-based casinos, dockside riverboat casinos, racinos, and barge-based casinos in the Midwest and southern United States. Its portfolio includes hotels, casino, breweries, resorts, and spa. The company was founded by William Samuel Boyd and Sam Boyd on January 1, 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.