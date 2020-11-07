The EVP, CFO & Treas of Booz Allen (NYSE: BAH) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, CFO & Treas of Booz Allen (BAH – Research Report), Lloyd Howell, sold shares of BAH for $856.3K.

Following Lloyd Howell’s last BAH Sell transaction on December 07, 2016, the stock climbed by 51.3%.

Based on Booz Allen’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.02 billion and quarterly net profit of $136 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.82 billion and had a net profit of $114 million. The company has a one-year high of $89.45 and a one-year low of $54.37. Currently, Booz Allen has an average volume of 447.45K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $82.50, reflecting a 4.3% upside.

The insider sentiment on Booz Allen has been negative according to 64 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.