The EVP & CFO of Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & CFO of Wingstop (WING – Research Report), Michael Skipworth, sold shares of WING for $2.56M.

Following Michael Skipworth’s last WING Sell transaction on May 04, 2021, the stock climbed by 12.9%. In addition to Michael Skipworth, 3 other WING executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Wingstop’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $74 million and quarterly net profit of $11.31 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $66.11 million and had a net profit of $11.54 million. The company has a one-year high of $177.82 and a one-year low of $112.47. Currently, Wingstop has an average volume of 350.82K.

Based on 15 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $178.38, reflecting a -4.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Wingstop has been negative according to 55 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Wingstop, Inc. is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.