The EVP & CFO of WestRock (NYSE: WRK) is Buying Shares

Today, the EVP & CFO of WestRock (WRK – Research Report), Ward Dickson, bought shares of WRK for $20.15K.

Based on WestRock’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.42 billion and quarterly net profit of $139 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.33 billion and had a net profit of $139 million. The company has a one-year high of $44.39 and a one-year low of $31.34. WRK’s market cap is $8.46B and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.82.

Three different firms, including Merrill Lynch and Citigroup, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on WestRock has been negative according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

WestRock Co. engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions for consumer, and corrugated packaging markets. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging and Land & Development.