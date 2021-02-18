The EVP & CFO of Westlake Chemical (NYSE: WLK) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & CFO of Westlake Chemical (WLK – Research Report), Mark Steven Bender, bought shares of WLK for $34.12K.

Following Mark Steven Bender’s last WLK Buy transaction on November 10, 2020, the stock climbed by 12.2%. This is Bender’s first Buy trade following 8 Sell transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $91.83 and a one-year low of $28.99. Currently, Westlake Chemical has an average volume of 805.93K. WLK’s market cap is $11.1 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 39.10.

Three different firms, including Alembic Global and Deutsche Bank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $87.00, reflecting a -2.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Westlake Chemical has been negative according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the Olefins and Vinyls segments. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene, styrene, and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility. The Vinyls segment manufactures and sells building products fabricated from polyvinyl chloride, including pipe, fittings, profiles, foundation, building products, fence and deck components, window, and door components, film, and sheet products. The company was founded by Ting Tsung Chao in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.