The EVP-CFO of Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS) is Buying Shares

Today, the EVP-CFO of Webster Financial (WBS – Research Report), Glenn Macinnes, bought shares of WBS for $106.7K.

Following this transaction Glenn Macinnes’ holding in the company was increased by 4.52% to a total of $2.44 million. In addition to Glenn Macinnes, 5 other WBS executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $54.04 and a one-year low of $18.16. WBS’s market cap is $1.91 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.70.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.50, reflecting a -25.9% downside. Three different firms, including Compass Point and Raymond James, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Webster Financial has been positive according to 76 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Webster Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Webster Bank NA. It engages in providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses. It offers equipment financing, commercial real estate lending and asset-based lending services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank and Community Banking, The Commercial Banking segment includes middle market, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment finance and treasury and payment solutions, which includes government and institutional banking. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions for healthcare. The Community Banking segment serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and into Westchester County, New York. It is comprised of personal banking and business banking supported by a distribution network consisting of banking centers and ATMs, a customer care center, telephone banking and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Waterbury, CT.