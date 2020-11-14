The EVP & CFO of Walker & Dunlop is Exercising Options

On November 10 it was reported that the EVP & CFO of Walker & Dunlop (WD – Research Report), Stephen Theobald, exercised options to sell 28,548 WD shares at $18.03 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.97M.

Following Stephen Theobald’s last WD Sell transaction on August 15, 2019, the stock climbed by 27.3%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Walker & Dunlop’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $247 million and quarterly net profit of $53.19 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $212 million and had a net profit of $44.04 million. The company has a one-year high of $80.82 and a one-year low of $24.55. WD’s market cap is $2.49 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.70.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $75.00, reflecting a 2.2% upside.

The insider sentiment on Walker & Dunlop has been positive according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is a holding company, which operates as a commercial real estate finance company. The firm provides capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Its operations involve the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company’s products and services include multifamily finance, FHA finance, capital markets, and bridge financing. Walker & Dunlop was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.