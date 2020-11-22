The EVP & CFO of United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) is Selling Shares

On November 20, the EVP & CFO of United Airlines Holdings (UAL – Research Report), Gerald Laderman, sold shares of UAL for $404.4K.

In addition to Gerald Laderman, 5 other UAL executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $93.67 and a one-year low of $17.80. UAL’s market cap is $11.61 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -2.40. Currently, United Airlines Holdings has an average volume of 15.60M.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $41.78, reflecting a -2.6% downside.

UAL Corp. provides air transportation services through it’s subsidiary, United Airlines, Inc., in North America, the Pacific, the Atlantic and Latin America. It offers transportation of passengers and cargo. The company operates 3,400 flights and 200 United States domestic and international destinations from its hubs in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Chicago and Washington. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.