The EVP & CFO of Tenet Healthcare is Exercising Options

On March 16 it was reported that the EVP & CFO of Tenet Healthcare (THC – Research Report), Daniel Cancelmi, exercised options to sell 214,302 THC shares at $20.70 a share, for a total transaction value of $11.95M.

Following Daniel Cancelmi’s last THC Sell transaction on March 13, 2020, the stock climbed by 35.9%.

Based on Tenet Healthcare’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.92 billion and quarterly net profit of $414 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.81 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $3 million. The company has a one-year high of $57.88 and a one-year low of $10.00. Currently, Tenet Healthcare has an average volume of 649.97K.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $56.80, reflecting a -5.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Tenet Healthcare has been negative according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Daniel Cancelmi's trades have generated a 63.7% average return based on past transactions.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, it owns and facilitates acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, diagnostic imaging centers, and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices. The Ambulatory Care segment includes operations of USPI joint venture and the company’s nine Aspen facilities in the United Kingdom. The Conifer segment offers healthcare business process services in the areas of hospital and physician revenue cycle management and value-based care solutions to healthcare systems, as well as individual hospitals, physician practices, self-insured organizations, health plans, and other entities. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.