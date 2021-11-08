The EVP, CFO of ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE: SFBS) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, CFO of ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS – Research Report), William Foshee, sold shares of SFBS for $2.72M.

Following William Foshee’s last SFBS Sell transaction on June 04, 2021, the stock climbed by 16.2%.

Based on ServisFirst Bancshares’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $104 million and quarterly net profit of $52.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $93.25 million and had a net profit of $43.36 million. The company has a one-year high of $86.42 and a one-year low of $35.70. SFBS’s market cap is $4.65 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.80.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions. The company was founded by Thomas Ashford Broughton III in May 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.