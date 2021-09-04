The EVP & CFO of SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & CFO of SBA Communications (SBAC – Research Report), Brendan Thomas Cavanagh, bought shares of SBAC for $6.93M.

Following Brendan Thomas Cavanagh’s last SBAC Buy transaction on September 06, 2019, the stock climbed by 107.7%. This recent transaction increases Brendan Thomas Cavanagh’s holding in the company by 120.19% to a total of $18.34 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on SBA Communications’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $576 million and quarterly net profit of $153 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $507 million and had a net profit of $22.81 million. The company has a one-year high of $368.91 and a one-year low of $232.88. Currently, SBA Communications has an average volume of 749.54K.

10 different firms, including Barclays and Citigroup, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in August 2021, SBAC received 5 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $374.27, reflecting a -2.0% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $96.32M worth of SBAC shares and purchased $6.93M worth of SBAC shares. The insider sentiment on SBA Communications has been negative according to 53 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Brendan Thomas Cavanagh’s trades have generated a -26.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SBA Communications Corporation is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates wireless communications infrastructure including towers, indoor/outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cells. The company primarily operates in North, Central, and South America and South Africa.