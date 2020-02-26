The EVP & CFO of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SBFG) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & CFO of SB Financial Group (SBFG – Research Report), Anthony Van Cosentino, bought shares of SBFG for $12.49K.

Following Anthony Van Cosentino’s last SBFG Buy transaction on June 20, 2012, the stock climbed by 13.7%. In addition to Anthony Van Cosentino, 5 other SBFG executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on SB Financial Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $16.77 million and quarterly net profit of $3.36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.55 million and had a net profit of $2.96 million. SBFG’s market cap is $147.5M and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.54. The company has a one-year high of $20.49 and a one-year low of $15.76.

The insider sentiment on SB Financial Group has been positive according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

SB Financial Group, Inc. operates as a bank holding company that engages in the ownership and management of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, The State Bank and Trust Co., RFCBC, Inc., Rurbanc Data Services, Inc., and Rurban Statutory Trust II. Its activities involve commercial banking, item processing, and trust and financial services.