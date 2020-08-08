The EVP & CFO of Polaris is Exercising Options

On August 7 it was reported that the EVP & CFO of Polaris (PII – Research Report), Michael Speetzen, exercised options to sell 24,500 PII shares at $70.18 a share, for a total transaction value of $2.63M.

In addition to Michael Speetzen, 6 other PII executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $108.98 and a one-year low of $37.36. Currently, Polaris has an average volume of 516.54K.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $110.20, reflecting a -6.1% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $6.16M worth of PII shares and purchased $918K worth of PII shares. The insider sentiment on Polaris has been negative according to 58 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Polaris Inc. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing powersports vehicles. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.