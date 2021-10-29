The EVP & CFO of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ: PLBC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & CFO of Plumas Bancorp (PLBC – Research Report), Richard Belstock, sold shares of PLBC for $16K.

This is Belstock’s first Sell trade following 18 Buy transactions. Following Richard Belstock’s last PLBC Sell transaction on June 01, 2021, the stock climbed by 6.4%.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Based on Plumas Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $15.55 million and quarterly net profit of $6.58 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.7 million and had a net profit of $3.69 million. The company has a one-year high of $39.88 and a one-year low of $19.70. PLBC’s market cap is $214 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.20.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $16K worth of PLBC shares and purchased $20.22K worth of PLBC shares. The insider sentiment on Plumas Bancorp has been positive according to 10 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Richard Belstock’s trades have generated a 31.4% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Plumas Bancorp operates as a holding company that provides banking services through its subsidiary, Plumas Bank. Its services include personal banking, business banking, and investment services. Its retail lending services include consumer and home equity loans and commercial lending services include term real estate, land development and construction loans. It also provides commercial and industrial term, government-guaranteed and agricultural loans, as well as credit lines. The company was founded in January 2002 and is headquartered in Quincy, CA.