The EVP & CFO of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ: PMBC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & CFO of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC – Research Report), Curt Alan Christianssen, bought shares of PMBC for $51.21K.

This recent transaction increases Curt Alan Christianssen’s holding in the company by 8.01% to a total of $684.5K. In addition to Curt Alan Christianssen, 2 other PMBC executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

PMBC’s market cap is $164.8M and the company has a P/E ratio of 29.38. Currently, Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has an average volume of 27.11K. The company has a one-year high of $8.77 and a one-year low of $6.76.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $42.02K worth of PMBC shares and purchased $91.15K worth of PMBC shares. The insider sentiment on Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has been positive according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is a holding company of Pacific Mercantile Bank, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through Commercial Banking segment.