The EVP & CFO of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) is Selling Shares

On November 13, the EVP & CFO of ON Semiconductor (ON – Research Report), Bernard Gutmann, sold shares of ON for $2.68M.

Following Bernard Gutmann’s last ON Sell transaction on September 04, 2018, the stock climbed by 6.7%. In addition to Bernard Gutmann, one other ON executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $28.80 and a one-year low of $8.17. ON’s market cap is $11.54 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 56.50. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.96.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy ON with a $32.00 price target. Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.50, reflecting a -5.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on ON Semiconductor has been negative according to 71 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions. The Advanced Solutions Group segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, advanced logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi and power solutions for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical and aerospace/defense markets. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment includes designs and develops CMOS and CCD image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, including SiPM and SPAD arrays, as well as actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, industrial, consumer, wireless, medical and aerospace/defense markets.. The company was founded on August 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.