The EVP & CFO of KB Home is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the EVP & CFO of KB Home (KBH – Research Report), Jeff Kaminski, exercised options to sell 64,277 KBH shares at $16.63 a share, for a total transaction value of $3.03M.

Following Jeff Kaminski’s last KBH Sell transaction on November 05, 2019, the stock climbed by 14.3%.

Based on KB Home’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending February 28, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.14 billion and quarterly net profit of $97.05 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.08 billion and had a net profit of $59.75 million. The company has a one-year high of $50.16 and a one-year low of $20.16. KBH’s market cap is $4.66 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.30.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $51.50, reflecting a -8.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on KB Home has been negative according to 39 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes and condominiums. It operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.