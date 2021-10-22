The EVP & CFO of Kansas City Southern is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP & CFO of Kansas City Southern (KSU – Research Report), Michael Upchurch, exercised options to sell 37,845 KSU shares at $101.66 a share, for a total transaction value of $11.41M.

Following Michael Upchurch’s last KSU Sell transaction on December 11, 2019, the stock climbed by 151.4%. In addition to Michael Upchurch, 2 other KSU executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Kansas City Southern’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $744 million and quarterly net profit of $156 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $660 million and had a net profit of $190 million. The company has a one-year high of $315.39 and a one-year low of $171.83. Currently, Kansas City Southern has an average volume of 546.54K.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $297.86, reflecting a 1.5% upside.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The company also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network. Kansas City Southern was founded by Arthur E. Stilwell in 1887 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.