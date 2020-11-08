The EVP & CFO of Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ: IDXX) is Selling Shares

On November 6, the EVP & CFO of Idexx Laboratories (IDXX – Research Report), Brian Mckeon, sold shares of IDXX for $17.07M.

Following Brian Mckeon’s last IDXX Sell transaction on August 20, 2020, the stock climbed by 94.8%. In addition to Brian Mckeon, 2 other IDXX executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Idexx Laboratories’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $722 million and quarterly net profit of $146 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $605 million and had a net profit of $109 million. The company has a one-year high of $482.50 and a one-year low of $168.65. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 267.89.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $437.50, reflecting a 7.4% upside.

The insider sentiment on Idexx Laboratories has been negative according to 83 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management. The Water segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of products used in the detection of various microbiological parameters in water. The LPD segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic tests and related instrumentation and performs services, which are used to manage the health status of livestock and poultry, to improve producer, and to ensure the quality and safety of milk and food. The Other operating segment combines and presents products for the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market with its out-licensing arrangements. The company was founded by David Evans Shaw on December 19, 1983 and is headquartered in Westbrook, ME.