The EVP & CFO of Idexx Laboratories is Exercising Options

On November 10 it was reported that the EVP & CFO of Idexx Laboratories (IDXX – Research Report), Brian Mckeon, exercised options to sell 16,310 IDXX shares at $67.85 a share, for a total transaction value of $10.26M.

Following Brian Mckeon’s last IDXX Sell transaction on February 19, 2021, the stock climbed by 70.9%.

Based on Idexx Laboratories’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $810 million and quarterly net profit of $175 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $722 million and had a net profit of $146 million. The company has a one-year high of $706.95 and a one-year low of $443.14. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 173.31.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $10.26M worth of IDXX shares and purchased $307.9K worth of IDXX shares. The insider sentiment on Idexx Laboratories has been neutral according to 86 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Maine-based IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.