The EVP & CFO of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE: HMN) is Selling Shares

Today, the EVP & CFO of Horace Mann Educators (HMN – Research Report), Bret Conklin, sold shares of HMN for $70.13K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $47.31 and a one-year low of $30.48. HMN’s market cap is $1.41 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.30. Currently, Horace Mann Educators has an average volume of 109.66K.

The insider sentiment on Horace Mann Educators has been negative according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Bret Conklin’s trades have generated a -14.8% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the market and underwrites personal lines of property and casualty primarily personal lines automobile and homeowners insurance, retirement annuities, including primarily tax-qualified products and life insurance in the United States. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Retirement; Life; Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines automobile and property insurance products. The Retirement segment comprises of tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities. The Life segment offers life insurance. The Corporate and Other segment includes interest expense on debt, the impact of realized investment gains and losses and certain public company expenses. The company was founded by Carrol Hall and Leslie Nimmo in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, IL.