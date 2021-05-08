The EVP & CFO of Hess (NYSE: HES) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & CFO of Hess (HES – Research Report), John Rielly, sold shares of HES for $4.75M.

Following John Rielly’s last HES Sell transaction on March 08, 2018, the stock climbed by 38.6%. In addition to John Rielly, 4 other HES executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Hess’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.9 billion and quarterly net profit of $252 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.35 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $2.43 billion. The company has a one-year high of $82.74 and a one-year low of $34.82. HES’s market cap is $25.45 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -60.20.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $87.00, reflecting a -8.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Hess has been negative according to 60 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, produces, purchases and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Midstream segment provides fee-based services including crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminaling of propane, primarily in the Bakken shale play of North Dakota. The company was founded by Leon Hess in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, NY.