The EVP & CFO of Greif (NYSE: GEF) is Buying Shares

Today, the EVP & CFO of Greif (GEF – Research Report), Lawrence Hilsheimer, bought shares of GEF for $50.51K.

In addition to Lawrence Hilsheimer, 3 other GEF executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases Lawrence Hilsheimer’s holding in the company by 1.28% to a total of $4.07 million.

Based on Greif’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.11 billion and quarterly net profit of $32.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $897 million and had a net profit of $29.7 million. The company has a one-year high of $50.37 and a one-year low of $23.65. GEF’s market cap is $1.49B and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.58.

The insider sentiment on Greif has been positive according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

