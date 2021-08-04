The EVP & CFO of Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & CFO of Extra Space Storage (EXR – Research Report), Scott Stubbs, sold shares of EXR for $811K.

Following Scott Stubbs’ last EXR Sell transaction on September 14, 2020, the stock climbed by 66.4%. In addition to Scott Stubbs, 3 other EXR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Extra Space Storage’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $379 million and quarterly net profit of $168 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $327 million and had a net profit of $103 million. The company has a one-year high of $177.00 and a one-year low of $97.40. EXR’s market cap is $23.45 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 35.80.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $177.17, reflecting a -0.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Extra Space Storage has been negative according to 55 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Scott Stubbs' trades have generated a -19.6% average return based on past transactions.

Extra Space Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rents The Tenant Reinsurance segment consists of reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of good stored by tenants in the firm’s stores. The company was founded by Kenneth Musser Woolley on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.