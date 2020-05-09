The EVP & CFO of Exelixis is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP & CFO of Exelixis (EXEL – Research Report), Christopher Senner, exercised options to sell 100,000 EXEL shares at $3.66 a share, for a total transaction value of $2.58M.

Following Christopher Senner’s last EXEL Sell transaction on November 30, 2018, the stock climbed by 5.7%. In addition to Christopher Senner, 4 other EXEL executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Exelixis’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $227 million and quarterly net profit of $48.61 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $215 million and had a net profit of $75.78 million. The company has a one-year high of $27.66 and a one-year low of $13.67. EXEL’s market cap is $7.97 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 27.20.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.58, reflecting a -6.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Exelixis has been negative according to 115 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Christopher Senner’s trades have generated a 27.9% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Exelixis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of Cometriq, Cabometyx, and Cotellic. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B. Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.