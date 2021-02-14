The EVP & CFO of Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) is Selling Shares

On February 12, the EVP & CFO of Brinker International (EAT – Research Report), Joseph G. Taylor, sold shares of EAT for $334.9K.

Following Joseph G. Taylor’s last EAT Sell transaction on November 10, 2020, the stock climbed by 18.4%. In addition to Joseph G. Taylor, 3 other EAT executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $68.94 and a one-year low of $7.00. Currently, Brinker International has an average volume of 690.42K. EAT’s market cap is $3.04 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -6680.00.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $69.58, reflecting a -3.2% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.92M worth of EAT shares and purchased $3,813 worth of EAT shares. The insider sentiment on Brinker International has been negative according to 111 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Brinker International, Inc. engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S. and Canada as well as the results from domestic and international franchise business. The Maggiano’s segment comprises the results of company-owned Maggiano’s restaurants. The company was founded by Larry Lavine on March 13, 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.