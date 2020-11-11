The EVP & CFO of Brinker International is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP & CFO of Brinker International (EAT – Research Report), Joseph G. Taylor, exercised options to sell 14,368 EAT shares at $32.79 a share, for a total transaction value of $751.7K.

In addition to Joseph G. Taylor, one other EAT executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $52.95 and a one-year low of $7.00. EAT’s market cap is $2.19 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 108.80.

Based on 15 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $49.79, reflecting a 0.2% upside.

The insider sentiment on Brinker International has been negative according to 94 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Brinker International, Inc. engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S. and Canada as well as the results from domestic and international franchise business. The Maggiano’s segment comprises the results of company-owned Maggiano’s restaurants. The company was founded by Larry Lavine on March 13, 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.