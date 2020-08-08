The EVP & CFO of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) is Selling Shares

On August 6, the EVP & CFO of Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT – Research Report), Gregory Clark Anderson, sold shares of ALGT for $206.5K.

In addition to Gregory Clark Anderson, 3 other ALGT executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $183.26 and a one-year low of $60.06. Currently, Allegiant Travel Company has an average volume of 140.09K.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $139.71, reflecting a -15.9% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Hold ALGT with a $104.00 price target.

The insider sentiment on Allegiant Travel Company has been negative according to 49 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Allegiant Travel Co. engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products and fixed fee contract air transportation. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.