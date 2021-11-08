The EVP & CFO of Albemarle is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP & CFO of Albemarle (ALB – Research Report), Scott Tozier, exercised options to sell 36,330 ALB shares at $56.26 a share, for a total transaction value of $10.04M.

Following Scott Tozier’s last ALB Sell transaction on November 10, 2020, the stock climbed by 155.7%.

Based on Albemarle’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $831 million and GAAP net loss of -$392,781,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $747 million and had a net profit of $98.3 million. The company has a one-year high of $276.00 and a one-year low of $93.00. ALB’s market cap is $31.87 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 144.20.

Based on 18 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $266.44, reflecting a 3.5% upside.

The insider sentiment on Albemarle has been negative according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Albemarle Corp. is a specialty company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment engages in developing and manufacture of basic lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties and reagents. The Bromine Specialties segment consists of bromine and bromine-based business includes products used in fire safety solutions and other specialty chemicals applications. The Catalysts segment contain two product lines: clean fuels technologies, which is primarily composed of hydro processing catalysts, and heavy oil upgrading that comprises of fluidized catalytic cracking catalysts and additives. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.