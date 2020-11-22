The EVP & CFO of Air Lease (NYSE: AL) is Selling Shares

On November 20, the EVP & CFO of Air Lease (AL – Research Report), Gregory B. Willis, sold shares of AL for $237K.

In addition to Gregory B. Willis, one other AL executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $49.96 and a one-year low of $8.41. AL’s market cap is $4.24 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.70.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $43.00, reflecting a -11.1% downside.

Gregory B. Willis’ trades have generated a -3.8% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F. Udvar-Hazy in January 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.