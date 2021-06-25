The EVP, CFO & CCO of Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, CFO & CCO of Korn Ferry (KFY – Research Report), Robert Rozek, sold shares of KFY for $2.47M.

Following Robert Rozek’s last KFY Sell transaction on March 01, 2021, the stock climbed by 9.4%. In addition to Robert Rozek, 2 other KFY executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Korn Ferry’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending April 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $557 million and quarterly net profit of $66.19 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $449 million and had a GAAP net loss of $802K. The company has a one-year high of $73.00 and a one-year low of $26.14. Currently, Korn Ferry has an average volume of 821.17K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $80.67, reflecting a -9.8% downside.

Korn Ferry engages in the provision of global organizational consulting firm. It’s solutions include organizational strategy, talent acquisition, rewards & benefits, assessment & succession and leadership development. The company helps organizations select and hire the talent they need to execute their strategy. Korn Ferry was founded by Richard M. Ferry on November 14, 1969 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.