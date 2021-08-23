The EVP, CFO and Pres Corp Svcs of Nisource (NYSE: NI) is Selling Shares

Today, the EVP, CFO and Pres Corp Svcs of Nisource (NI – Research Report), Donald Eugene Brown, sold shares of NI for $507.5K.

Based on Nisource’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $986 million and quarterly net profit of $60.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $963 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.7 million. Currently, Nisource has an average volume of 671.24K. The company has a one-year high of $26.60 and a one-year low of $21.09.

The insider sentiment on Nisource has been neutral according to 51 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

NiSource, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Electric Operations segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Merrillville, IN.