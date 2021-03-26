The EVP, CFO Aflac Japan of AFLAC (NYSE: AFL) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, CFO Aflac Japan of AFLAC (AFL – Research Report), Daniels James Todd, sold shares of AFL for $1.51M.

Following Daniels James Todd’s last AFL Sell transaction on December 02, 2020, the stock climbed by 6.1%.

Based on AFLAC’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $6 billion and quarterly net profit of $952 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.59 billion and had a net profit of $781 million. The company has a one-year high of $52.78 and a one-year low of $29.19. AFL’s market cap is $35.16 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.40.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $48.43, reflecting a 6.0% upside.

The insider sentiment on AFLAC has been negative according to 56 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Georgia-based Aflac, Inc. was founded in 1955. The company provides supplement health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S.