The EVP, CCO & People of JB Hunt (NASDAQ: JBHT) is Selling Shares

Today, the EVP, CCO & People of JB Hunt (JBHT – Research Report), Shelley Simpson, sold shares of JBHT for $523.5K.

Following Shelley Simpson’s last JBHT Sell transaction on June 10, 2020, the stock climbed by 55.8%. In addition to Shelley Simpson, 3 other JBHT executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on JB Hunt’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.62 billion and quarterly net profit of $147 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.28 billion and had a net profit of $105 million. The company has a one-year high of $178.40 and a one-year low of $95.30. Currently, JB Hunt has an average volume of 625.10K.

Based on 20 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $175.35, reflecting a -1.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on JB Hunt has been negative according to 79 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Shelley Simpson's trades have generated a -26.2% average return based on past transactions.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers. The DCS segment includes private fleet conversion and final-mile delivery services. The ICS segment provides a single-source logistics management for clients who intends to outsource their transportation activities. It offers flatbed, refrigerated, expedited, less-than-truckload, dry-van, and intermodal freight services. The JBT segment is responsible for full-load, dry-van freight that is transported via roads and highways. The company was founded by Johnnie Bryan Hunt, Sr. and Johnelle D. Hunt on August 10, 1961 and is headquartered in Lowell, AR.