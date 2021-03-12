The EVP & CCO of Bok Financial (NASDAQ: BOKF) is Selling Shares

On March 10, the EVP & CCO of Bok Financial (BOKF – Research Report), Marc Maun, sold shares of BOKF for $203.3K.

In addition to Marc Maun, 5 other BOKF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Bok Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $472 million and quarterly net profit of $154 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $425 million and had a net profit of $110 million. The company has a one-year high of $96.20 and a one-year low of $34.57. BOKF’s market cap is $6.63 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.20.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $92.25, reflecting a 4.4% upside.

The insider sentiment on Bok Financial has been negative according to 130 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking; Consumer Banking; Wealth Management; and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. The Consumer Banking segment offers retail lending and deposit services; lending and deposit services to small business customers served through the retail branch network; and all mortgage banking activities. The Wealth Management segment provides fiduciary services, private bank services, and investment advisory services in all markets, as well as underwriting state and municipal securities. The Funds Management unit manages overall liquidity needs and interest rate risks. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.