The EVP, CBO and CFO of Novavax is Exercising Options

On August 20 it was reported that the EVP, CBO and CFO of Novavax (NVAX – Research Report), John Trizzino, exercised options to sell 42,788 NVAX shares at $50.94 a share, for a total transaction value of $6.37M.

Following John Trizzino’s last NVAX Sell transaction on September 12, 2019, the stock climbed by 137.4%. In addition to John Trizzino, 4 other NVAX executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Novavax’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.38 million and GAAP net loss of -$25,864,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.36 million and had a GAAP net loss of $39.6 million. The company has a one-year high of $189.40 and a one-year low of $3.54. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 148.29.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $227.60, reflecting a -37.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Novavax has been negative according to 21 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Novavax, Inc. is a late-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It produces vaccine candidates to respond to both known and emerging disease threats by using the proprietary recombinant nanoparticle vaccine technology. Its vaccine candidates include ResVax and NanoFlu. It also develops immune stimulating saponin-based adjuvants through its wholly owned Swedish subsidiary, Novavax AB. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.