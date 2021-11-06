The EVP & CAO of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & CAO of Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM – Research Report), Susan Morrison, bought shares of TNDM for $101.4K.

This recent transaction increases Susan Morrison’s holding in the company by 66.52% to a total of $1.06 million. In addition to Susan Morrison, 5 other TNDM executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Tandem Diabetes Care’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $172 million and quarterly net profit of $4.01 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $124 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.41 million. The company has a one-year high of $142.03 and a one-year low of $76.19. Currently, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average volume of 723.19K.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy TNDM with a $140.00 price target. Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $137.17, reflecting a -6.0% downside. Three different firms, including Cowen & Co. and Piper Sandler, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Tandem Diabetes Care has been positive according to 100 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.