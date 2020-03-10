The EVP & CAO of Easterly Government Properties is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP & CAO of Easterly Government Properties (DEA – Research Report), Alison Bernard, exercised options to sell 15,501 DEA shares for a total transaction value of $382.1K.

Following Alison Bernard’s last DEA Sell transaction on March 07, 2019, the stock climbed by 6.8%. In addition to Alison Bernard, one other DEA executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Easterly Government Properties’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $59 million and quarterly net profit of $1.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $46.6 million and had a net profit of $309K. The company has a one-year high of $26.02 and a one-year low of $17.21. Currently, Easterly Government Properties has an average volume of 609.13K.

The insider sentiment on Easterly Government Properties has been negative according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.