The EVP, CAO & CIO of City Holding Company (NASDAQ: CHCO) is Selling Shares

Today, the EVP, CAO & CIO of City Holding Company (CHCO – Research Report), Jeffrey Dale Legge, sold shares of CHCO for $40.72K.

Following Jeffrey Dale Legge’s last CHCO Sell transaction on May 10, 2021, the stock climbed by 3.8%.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Based on City Holding Company’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $55.89 million and quarterly net profit of $22.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $53.45 million and had a net profit of $20.13 million. The company has a one-year high of $88.49 and a one-year low of $57.41. Currently, City Holding Company has an average volume of 41.95K.

The insider sentiment on City Holding Company has been neutral according to 43 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

City Holding Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services. The company was founded in March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.