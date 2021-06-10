The EVP-Business Integration Group of First Commonwealth (NYSE: FCF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP-Business Integration Group of First Commonwealth (FCF – Research Report), Norman Montgomery, sold shares of FCF for $304.4K.

Based on First Commonwealth’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $96.8 million and quarterly net profit of $39.77 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $87 million and had a net profit of $4.73 million. The company has a one-year high of $15.69 and a one-year low of $7.14. Currently, First Commonwealth has an average volume of 91.60K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.17, reflecting a -6.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on First Commonwealth has been negative according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also provides trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries. The firm’s consumer services include Internet, mobile, and telephone banking; an automated teller machine network; personal checking accounts; interest-earning checking accounts; savings accounts; insured money market accounts; debit cards; investment certificates; fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit; secured and unsecured installment loans; construction and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; credit lines with overdraft checking protection; and IRA accounts. Its commercial banking services include commercial lending, small and high-volume business checking accounts, on-line account management services, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, commercial cash management services and repurchase agreements. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.