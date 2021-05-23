The EVP, Business Development Asia Pacific of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ: TTMI) is Selling Shares

On May 21, the EVP, Business Development Asia Pacific of TTM Technologies (TTMI – Research Report), Tai Keung Chung, sold shares of TTMI for $98.04K.

Following Tai Keung Chung’s last TTMI Sell transaction on August 28, 2020, the stock climbed by 3.4%.

Based on TTM Technologies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $526 million and GAAP net loss of -$3,192,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $498 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.17 million. Currently, TTM Technologies has an average volume of 838.82K. TTMI’s market cap is $1.62 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.70.

The insider sentiment on TTM Technologies has been negative according to 63 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

TTM Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. It offers products such as backplanes, system integration, chassis assemblies, integrated circuit substrates and chips, and engineering services. The company was founded on March 20, 1978 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.