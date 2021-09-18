The EVP, Bus Ops & Compliance of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, Bus Ops & Compliance of Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM – Research Report), David B. Berger, bought shares of TNDM for $169.7K.

This recent transaction increases David B. Berger’s holding in the company by 200.49% to a total of $549.6K. Following David B. Berger’s last TNDM Buy transaction on August 18, 2021, the stock climbed by 10.7%.

Based on Tandem Diabetes Care’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $172 million and quarterly net profit of $4.01 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $109 million and had a GAAP net loss of $27.11 million. The company has a one-year high of $130.73 and a one-year low of $76.19. TNDM’s market cap is $7.72 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 1025.80.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $133.25, reflecting a -8.1% downside. Five different firms, including Cowen & Co. and Craig-Hallum, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $3.25M worth of TNDM shares and purchased $2.59M worth of TNDM shares. The insider sentiment on Tandem Diabetes Care has been neutral according to 82 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.