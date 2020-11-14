The EVP – Asset Management of Healthcare (NYSE: HTA) is Selling Shares

On November 13, the EVP – Asset Management of Healthcare (HTA – Research Report), Amanda Houghton, sold shares of HTA for $903.7K.

Following Amanda Houghton’s last HTA Sell transaction on January 03, 2017, the stock climbed by 3.7%.

Based on Healthcare’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $187 million and GAAP net loss of -$6,827,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $175 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.46 million. The company has a one-year high of $34.22 and a one-year low of $20.61. HTA’s market cap is $6.16 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 186.90.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.50, reflecting a -15.0% downside.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.