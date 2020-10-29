The EVP and Secretary of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBK) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP and Secretary of Triumph Bancorp (TBK – Research Report), Gail Lehmann, sold shares of TBK for $65.45K.

Following Gail Lehmann’s last TBK Sell transaction on November 14, 2014, the stock climbed by 31.8%. In addition to Gail Lehmann, 7 other TBK executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Triumph Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $84.87 million and quarterly net profit of $22.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $72.51 million and had a net profit of $14.32 million. The company has a one-year high of $46.66 and a one-year low of $19.03. TBK’s market cap is $1.1 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 23.30.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.13, reflecting a 3.6% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $8.9M worth of TBK shares and purchased $286K worth of TBK shares. The insider sentiment on Triumph Bancorp has been positive according to 57 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services. The Banking segment relates to operations of TBK Bank, including loans originated under Triumph Commercial Finance, Triumph Healthcare Finance, and Triumph Premium Finance brands. The Corporate segment refers to the financing and investment activities, as well as the management and administrative expenses. The company was founded by Aaron P. Graft in November 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.