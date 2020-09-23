The EVP and Secretary of Coffee Holding Co (NASDAQ: JVA) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP and Secretary of Coffee Holding Co (JVA – Research Report), David Gordon, bought shares of JVA for $15.7K.

This recent transaction increases David Gordon’s holding in the company by 1.4% to a total of $1.16 million. In addition to David Gordon, one other JVA executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $5.20 and a one-year low of $1.76.

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators. The Private Label Coffee offers coffee roasted, blended, packaged, and sold under the specifications and names of others, including supermarkets that want to have their own brand name on coffee to compete with national brands. The Branded Coffee consists of coffee roasted, blended, packaged and sold under its own proprietary and licensed brand names in different segments of the market. The company offers its products Cafe Caribe, S&W Premium, Cafe Supremo, Premium Roasters, and Via Roma brands. Coffee Holding was founded by Sterling A. Gordon in 1971 and is headquartered in Staten Island, NY.