The EVP and Head of Trust of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ: SAL) is Selling Shares

On November 25, the EVP and Head of Trust of Salisbury Bancorp (SAL – Research Report), Steven Essex, sold shares of SAL for $52K.

Based on Salisbury Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $13.21 million and quarterly net profit of $4.36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.92 million and had a net profit of $2.99 million. The company has a one-year high of $49.85 and a one-year low of $24.58. SAL’s market cap is $114 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.40.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $52K worth of SAL shares and purchased $9,960 worth of SAL shares. The insider sentiment on Salisbury Bancorp has been neutral according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account. The company was founded on August 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Lakeville, CT.