The EVP and Head of ResearchExhibit List: Exhibit 24 – of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE: GSBD) is Buying Shares

Today, the EVP and Head of ResearchExhibit List: Exhibit 24 – of Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD – Research Report), David Yu, bought shares of GSBD for $19.51K.

This recent transaction increases David Yu’s holding in the company by 21.88% to a total of $102.3K. In addition to David Yu, 7 other GSBD executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Goldman Sachs BDC’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $37.54 million and quarterly net profit of $8.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $35.93 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.26 million. The company has a one-year high of $22.50 and a one-year low of $8.00. GSBD’s market cap is $423.8M and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.60.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of lending services. It provides financing for middle-market companies in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured debt, mezzanine debt and equity.