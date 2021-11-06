The EVP and CMO of Sleep Number is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP and CMO of Sleep Number (SNBR – Research Report), Kevin Kennedy Brown, exercised options to sell 16,190 SNBR shares at $21.16 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.45M.

In addition to Kevin Kennedy Brown, one other SNBR executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Sleep Number’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $640 million and quarterly net profit of $53.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $531 million and had a net profit of $51.32 million. The company has a one-year high of $151.44 and a one-year low of $60.08. Currently, Sleep Number has an average volume of 469.99K.

The insider sentiment on Sleep Number has been negative according to 84 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Kevin Kennedy Brown's trades have generated a -18.4% average return based on past transactions.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.