The EVP and CITO of CarMax is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the EVP and CITO of CarMax (KMX – Research Report), Mohammad Shamim, exercised options to sell 26,097 KMX shares at $73.76 a share, for a total transaction value of $3.42M.

Following Mohammad Shamim’s last KMX Sell transaction on June 25, 2020, the stock climbed by 41.7%. In addition to Mohammad Shamim, 6 other KMX executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on CarMax’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending May 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $7.7 billion and quarterly net profit of $437 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.23 billion and had a net profit of $4.98 million. The company has a one-year high of $138.66 and a one-year low of $84.70. Currently, CarMax has an average volume of 577.54K.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $151.44, reflecting a -12.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on CarMax has been negative according to 74 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CarMax, Inc. is as a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) business segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations. The CAF segment provides vehicle financing to customers buying retail vehicles. The company was founded by Richard L. Sharp and William Austin Ligon in September 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.