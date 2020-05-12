The EVP and Chief S&EA Officer of Newmont Mining (NYSE: NEM) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP and Chief S&EA Officer of Newmont Mining (NEM – Research Report), Stephen Gottesfeld, sold shares of NEM for $681.9K.

In addition to Stephen Gottesfeld, 4 other NEM executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Newmont Mining’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.58 billion and quarterly net profit of $822 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.8 billion and had a net profit of $87 million. The company has a one-year high of $66.07 and a one-year low of $30.21. NEM’s market cap is $50.52 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.00.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $67.69, reflecting a -5.3% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $5.7M worth of NEM shares and purchased $4.98M worth of NEM shares.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States. The South America segment consists primarily of Yanacocha in Peru and Merian in Suriname. The Australia segment consists primarily of Boddington, Tanami and Kalgoorlie in Australia. The Africa segment consists primarily of Ahafo and Akyem in Ghana. The company was founded by William Boyce Thompson on May 2, 1921 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.